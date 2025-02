Turkish President Erdogan heads to Indonesia on 2nd stop of Asia tour

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan left Malaysia Tuesday for the Indonesian capital Jakarta.

Erdoğan was seen off at Kuala Lumpur International Airport by Ambassador of Türkiye to Kuala Lumpur Emir Salim Yuksel, Malaysian Defense Minister Mohamed Khaled Nordin, embassy staff, and other officials.

The presidential entourage traveling to Indonesia includes first lady Emine Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yasar Guler, and Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.

On Sunday, Erdoğan embarked on a four-day visit covering Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan.