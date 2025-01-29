Türkiye’s strategic goals shaped by human-centric policies: President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday said that his country's strategic goals are shaped by human-centric policies.

"As the rising star of Afro-Eurasia, Türkiye's strategic goals make their mark on history as being human-centric," Erdoğan said at a Justice and Development (AK) party group meeting in the capital Ankara.

Commenting on critical developments happening in the region, he said: "From Syria to Palestine, history is being rewritten, as our destiny unfolds with our brothers in the region."