Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' senior figure of PKK/YPG terror group in Syria

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization "neutralized" a senior member of the PKK/YPG terror group in Syria, according to security sources on Wednesday.

The location of the terrorist, Shiraz Omer, codenamed Sozdar Afrin, was determined as a result of intelligence work, sources said.

The terrorist, who was a so-called executive in the financial structure of the terror group and was followed by Turkish intelligence, was "neutralized" in a precise operation on the Rumailan-Malikiye road in Syria.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.