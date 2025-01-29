14 PKK/YPG terrorists ‘neutralized’ in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 14 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

The terrorists were targeted in the Operation Peace Spring zone, the ministry said on X.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In northern Syria, Türkiye has carried out a series of successful anti-terror operations since 2016, including Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019), to prevent the establishment of a terror corridor and ensure the peaceful settlement of local residents.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK.





