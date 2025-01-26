Turkish foreign minister continues diplomatic contacts in Iraq

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Prime Minister Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani on Sunday in the Iraqi capital.

Following meetings with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Baghdad, Fidan met with the president, prime minister and Mahmoud al-Mashhadani, Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Iraq, as part of his high-level contacts in the country, according to diplomatic sources.

No details were yet released from the closed-door meetings, which took place amid major regional developments, including two separate ceasefire deals, with Israel and both Lebanese group Hezbollah and Palestinian group Hamas, and efforts by Syria's new government to establish itself in the country's post-Assad era.