Condolences continue to pour in over Bolu hotel fire in Türkiye

Turkish firefighter checks a room after a deadly fire broke out in a hotel in the Kartalkaya Ski Resort in Bolu, on January 22, 2025. (AFP Photo)

World leaders and national governments continued to extend their condolences to Türkiye over a fire accident at a ski resort which killed at least 76 people and injured 51 others.

Türkiye declared national mourning on Wednesday over the losses from the fire that broke out in a hotel in the northern province of Bolu early Tuesday.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended condolences over the tragedy, and wished a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also conveyed that they are deeply saddened by the fire, extending his condolences to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish people.

"I wish everyone who was injured a speedy recovery. Ukraine shares the grief of the Turkish people during this difficult time," Zelenskyy said on X.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his "deep sadness" over the massive fire. "My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives and I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," he wrote on X.

China extended "heartfelt" condolences to the "unfortunate victims and sincere sympathies" to the families of the deceased and injured, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The secretariat of the Organization of Turkic States lowered flags to half-mast and expressed solidarity with the people of Türkiye. "We are deeply saddened by this heartbreaking incident and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured and pray for strength and comfort for all those affected by this tragedy," it said.

Iran also expressed its "heartfelt" condolences and sympathy to Türkiye. The Foreign Ministry's spokesperson prayed for "divine mercy and forgiveness" for the victims.

"Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected by this tragedy. We extend our wishes for recovery to those injured," said Rwandan President Paul Kagame on X.

Nigeria's Foreign Ministry also released a statement on Facebook. Expressing "deep" condolences and sympathy for Türkiye, the ministry wished a quick recovery of the injured.