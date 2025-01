Turkish foreign minister, US counterpart agree to continue bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect, trust

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio agreed on Wednesday to continue bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect and trust.

Fidan called Rubio to congratulate him on his new position and to discuss bilateral relations, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Both ministers reaffirmed the importance of collaboration as two allies, stressing the significance of coordination on regional issues.