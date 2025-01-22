BIDENS SHORT LETTER LEFT TO TRUMP UNVEILED

Former US President Joe Biden wrote a short letter to Donald Trump to wish him success for the next four years, according to Fox News on Wednesday.

"Dear President Trump, As I take leave of this sacred office I wish you and your family all the best in the next four years. The American people - and people around the world - look to this house for steadiness in the inevitable storms of history, and my prayer is that in the coming years will be a time of prosperity, peace, and grace for our nation.

"May God bless you and guide you as He has blessed and guided our beloved country since our founding," it said.

Trump found the letter -- a white envelope addressed to "47″ -- inside the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office on Monday after he was sworn in for a second term.

"It was a very nice letter," Trump told reporters Tuesday when asked about the letter.

"It was a little bit of an inspirational-type letter. Enjoy it, do a good job. Important, very important. How important the job is," he said. "It was a positive, for him, in writing it."









