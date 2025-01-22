KKK flyers urging immigrants to leave US sparking outrage in Kentucky: Reports

Authorities in the state of Kentucky are investigating Ku Klux Klan (KKK) flyers that promote hate and urge immigrants to "leave now" that were discovered in Ludlow, Fort Wright and Fort Mitchell, according to reports.

The flyers, depicting a cartoon of Uncle Sam kicking out a family with children and referencing "Mass Deportation" on President Donald Trump's inauguration day, urged residents to monitor and report immigrants, according to local news station WKRC-TV.

Ludlow police described the flyers as "disturbing and disgusting KKK propaganda" in a Facebook post. It urged residents to report harassment or threats.

Officials in Fort Wright also condemned the flyers, with Mayor Dave Hatter calling them "loathsome and deplorable." He emphasized that they do not reflect the community's values.

The flyers claim to be from the white supremacist group in Maysville, Kentucky. It offers informational packets sent to residents for $1, according to the Hill website.

Bellevue Police Chief Jon McClain said he alerted the FBI about the flyers.