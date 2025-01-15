Türkiye 'neutralizes' senior PKK terrorist, bodyguard in Iraq

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has "neutralized" Islam Dotkanlou, a senior figure in the terrorist PKK's so-called Iranian branch, along with his bodyguard in an operation conducted in Iraq, security sources said on Wednesday.

The MIT identified the Iranian terrorist operating in the Penjwen region of Sulaymaniyah through its intelligence network in Iraq.

Following precise fieldwork by MIT agents, the location of Dotkanlou and his bodyguard, Akam Sahe, was confirmed, prompting a targeted operation. Both terrorists were neutralized in a pinpoint strike.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.





- VARIOUS TERRORIST ACTIVITIIES

Dotkanlou, listed on MIT's target list, was said to be the so-called head of the PKK's Simko Serhildan Command Academy.

After joining the PKK, he briefly served in Diyarbakir and Bitlis provinces of Türkiye, engaging in numerous armed attacks against Turkish security forces.

He was later assigned to the terror organization's senior ranks for cross-border activities.

Dotkanlou, identified as one of the founders of the so-called Eastern Kurdistan Defense Units (YRK), fled to Iraq during Turkish security forces' operations against the PKK/KCK within Türkiye.

He was subsequently deployed to Sulaymaniyah by the organization's leadership.

His bodyguard Sahe, known by the codename Sivan Ciya, had also been active in Iran and the Hakkari province of Türkiye for some time.