Turkish communications director, Syrian information minister discuss media cooperation

Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and the information minister of the new Syrian administration, Mohamed al-Omar, on Tuesday discussed enhancing media and communications cooperation and combatting disinformation.

Altun emphasized the importance of accurately communicating the Syrian people's perspectives to the international community during his talks over the phone with al-Omar, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

He also underlined the necessity of taking a strong stance against disinformation, propaganda, and systematic lies and offered Türkiye's support in this regard.

To solidify cooperation, Altun proposed sending a technical team to Syria to advance joint communication initiatives.

Al-Omar, for his part, expressed a desire to work closely with Türkiye and said Syria would model its communication strategies on Türkiye's successes. He thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the Turkish people for their support during Syria's recent turbulent period.

The minister invited Altun to visit Syria to strengthen collaboration.

The discussion comes amid major shifts in Syria, as a new administration under Ahmed al-Sharaa takes charge following the ousting of Bashar Assad last month.

Damascus fell to anti-regime forces in a swift offensive led by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, ending Assad's nearly 25-year rule and the Assad family's decades-long grip on power.