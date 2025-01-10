TÜRKIYES INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION RETURNS TO GROWTH IN NOVEMBER

Türkiye's industrial production returns to growth in November

Türkiye's industrial growth showed a month-on-month growth in November, reversing a 0.9% fall in October, according to official data released by TurkStat on Friday.

On a monthly basis, industrial output rose 2.9% in November compared to the previous month.

The manufacturing index increased 3.0% and the mining and quarrying index grew 2.8% monthly in November 2024.

The electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply index increased 2.0%.

On an annual basis, Türkiye's industrial production grew 1.5% in November, rebounding back to growth after 5 consecutive months of drop.





