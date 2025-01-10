 Contact Us
News Türkiye Türkiye 'neutralizes' 20 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Türkiye 'neutralizes' 20 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces neutralized 20 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria during Operation Euphrates Shield. The operation targets terrorists linked to the PKK, responsible for over 40,000 deaths in Türkiye over the past 40 years. Türkiye vowed to continue its fight against terrorist groups until the last threat is eliminated.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published January 10,2025
Subscribe
TÜRKIYE NEUTRALIZES 20 PKK/YPG TERRORISTS IN NORTHERN SYRIA

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 20 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists were targeted in Türkiye's anti-terror Operation Euphrates Shield zone and in northern Syria, a ministry statement said.

"Our fight against terrorist organizations, wherever they may be, will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized," it added.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has caused the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.