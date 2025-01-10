Türkiye 'neutralizes' 20 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 20 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Friday.

The terrorists were targeted in Türkiye's anti-terror Operation Euphrates Shield zone and in northern Syria, a ministry statement said.

"Our fight against terrorist organizations, wherever they may be, will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized," it added.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has caused the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.



