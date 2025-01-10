Assad regime turned Syria into 'drug production farm :Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday said that the ousted Bashar Assad regime had turned Syria into a hub for drug production and a source of instability in the region, highlighting the heavy toll the conflict has taken on Türkiye.

Speaking at his party's 8th Provincial Congress in southern Denizli province, Erdogan condemned the Assad regime's actions during the 13-year Syrian conflict.

"Tyrant Assad and his circle had transformed Syria into a massive drug production farm, turning the country into a center for narcotics and oppression," he said.

Erdoğan also criticized international actors for enabling terrorist groups to thrive in Syria.

"Under the guise of fighting Daesh (ISIS), foreign powers supplied the PKK (terrorist group) and its affiliates with thousands of truckloads of weapons. This instability has fueled terror attacks and created challenges for our nation," he added.

Referring to the recent shift in Syria's political landscape, Erdoğan welcomed the progress toward stability following the collapse of the Assad regime.

"The liberation of Syria has brought relief not only to millions of Syrians but also to Türkiye, as we share a 911-kilometer (566-mile) border and have faced the direct consequences of the conflict," he said.

Türkiye, Erdoğan emphasized, remains committed to supporting Syria's recovery and ensuring the safe return of displaced Syrians to their homeland.

"The restoration of peace and stability in Syria is vital for both nations," he concluded.