TÜRKIYES TRANSPORT MINISTER PROPOSES 16 AS SOCIAL MEDIA AGE LIMIT

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said, "We want to introduce an age limit for harmful content on social media. Our opinion is that it should be 16 years old. The final decision will be made by the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM). We may also impose a restriction on the sharing of personal information."

Minister Uraloğlu made important statements during a live broadcast on NTV.

He continued, mentioning that social media restrictions for children will be introduced:

"In Türkiye, many social media platforms are active, and in terms of the number of users, Türkiye is one of the countries that use them the most, compared to the global population. Some platforms have user numbers reaching as high as 58 million. In total, there are around 300 million users.

There is a serious deficiency in social media. Regulations need to be made according to changing circumstances. Especially, it negatively impacts our youth, and there are signs that it may threaten the future of our country and nation in various ways.

There is ongoing debate worldwide about whether the age limit should be 13 or 16. We are also discussing this.

We have made significant progress, and we are having discussions with our group in the TBMM throughout the year. We want to make a regulation. Our opinion is that the age limit should be 16. The final decision will be made by the TBMM.