Türkiye congratulates newly-elected Lebanese President Aoun

Türkiye extended congratulations to Joseph Aoun, the newly-elected president of Lebanon, Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

"We congratulate Mr. Joseph Aoun on his election as President of Lebanon," a ministry statement said.

"We hope that the new government to be formed in the coming period will contribute to the stability of Lebanon and the peace and prosperity of the region," it added.

Aoun, who has led the Lebanese army since 2017, became the fifth army commander in Lebanon's history to ascend to the presidency, the fourth in a row, and the 14th president overall.











