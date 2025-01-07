Mavi Vatan-2025 military drill begins with 90 ships and 50 aircraft

The "Mavi Vatan-2025" (Blue Homeland) military exercise begins today in the Black Sea, Aegean Sea, and Eastern Mediterranean. The 10-day exercise will involve 90 ships and 50 aircraft.

In a press briefing at the Naval Warfare Center Command in Gölcük, Navy Staff Officer Rear Admiral Kenan Kaan Türkkan stated that the drill is part of the Turkish Armed Forces' (TSK) exercise program, organized by the Naval Command.

He explained that the exercise aims to evaluate the operational command capabilities of naval units, improve their readiness for operations, and enhance the decision-making skills of personnel in multi-threat environments. Additionally, it will test joint operational methods between the various military branches.

A total of 90 ships and 50 aircraft, along with 20,000 personnel, will participate. The Turkish Army will contribute with general purpose and CH-47 helicopters, while the Air Force will send attack aircraft, an air surveillance and control plane, and target-towing aircraft. The Coast Guard Command will participate with six patrol boats.

The exercise is scheduled to begin on January 6, with operational preparation activities from January 7-8, observer days on January 9, and port visits and logistical activities on January 10-11. Live weapon training will take place on January 12-13, followed by multi-threat operation activities from January 14-16.

Additionally, the exercise will feature modernized ships, including the TCG Oruçreis, which will participate in the Mavi Vatan-25 drill, and a series of live-fire exercises.

The event will also simulate press activities, with real press operations and media simulation exercises conducted during the drill. Turkish Naval Forces will conduct training in various naval operations, coastal unit training, and electronic warfare in the Finike region.

Rear Admiral Türkkan concluded by emphasizing the Turkish Navy's readiness to defend the nation's sovereignty and extend its power across the seas.

He also honored the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for Türkiye, particularly the founding commander, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and all the fallen heroes and veterans of the Turkish War of Independence.