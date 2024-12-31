Turkish intel 'neutralizes' so-called senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

 Contact Us
Turkish intelligence forces "neutralized" Nusrettin Demir, a senior PKK/KCK member, in northern Iraq's Gara region on Tuesday. Demir, a key planner of attacks against Turkish forces, was targeted after intelligence uncovered plans for an attack in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published December 31,2024
Turkish intelligence forces "neutralized" Nusrettin Demir, a so-called senior member of the terrorist organization PKK/KCK, in northern Iraq's Gara region, security sources said on Tuesday.

The operation targeted Demir and accompanying terrorists after intelligence learned plans for an attack in the Operation Claw-Lock zone.

Türkiye in 2022 launched Operation Claw-Lock to target the terror group's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions.

Security sources identified Demir, who used the codename Kurtay Batman, as a planner of attacks against security forces in northern Iraq from 2021-2022.

The terrorist had held a so-called senior position since 2023.

Demir is said to have joined the rural ranks of the terrorist PKK in 2014 and conducted organizational activities in Syria from 2016 to 2021 before moving to northern Iraq.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has caused the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.