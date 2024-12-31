Erdoğan highlights key achievements and progress for Türkiye in 2024

President Erdoğan summarized the government's achievements in 2024 on his social media accounts.

"We have worked tirelessly, day and night, with love, to serve our nation. In 2024, we brought important projects, services, and investments to our country in all sectors. As we enter 2025, let us review and remember these services," Erdoğan said, adding the following details:

"We fought effectively against forest fires with 105 helicopters, 27 airplanes, and 14 drones. Through the Treasury-Backed Guarantee System, we provided 32.8 billion Turkish lira in loans to around 5,000 businesses.

We shared our new GAP Action Plan with the public, which will open the way for over 570,000 additional jobs, with a resource of 496 billion lira. We increased our support budget for goods exporters to 17.6 billion lira.

Through the Family Social Support Program, we reached more than 1.2 million households, observed their needs on-site, and resolved the issues of our families.

"We have exceeded 47,000 units in the production of our national car, Togg. Our Togg, the leading brand in Türkiye's electric vehicle market, will soon be seen on roads worldwide."

"We completed the Ayder Plateau Protection and Renovation Project to preserve the unique natural beauty of Ayder."

"We brought together 35,000 students in our 130 DENEYAP technology workshops across 81 provinces for free technology education. We supported rural development with a 6 billion lira grant."

"We expanded our rural development grant program, IPARD, from 42 provinces to all 81. We established 50 AI workshops, 60 aerospace and aviation workshops, and 10 smart technology workshops."

"We completed the production of our national communication satellite, Türksat 6A. Türkiye is now one of only 11 countries capable of producing communication satellites."

"We saved nearly 1 billion lira through the Central Fuel Vehicle Automation System."

"Through development agencies, we supported 643 projects with 2.4 billion lira and funded 384 projects with 1.8 billion lira through regional development authorities."

"We conducted 142 military exercises with the participation of 97 countries, demonstrating the strength of the Turkish Armed Forces to the world."

"We provided nearly 360 billion lira in treasury-backed loans to 888,000 agricultural producers, offering 76 billion lira in interest support for agricultural producers."

"We completed the first reactor turbine installation at the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant. We are determined to position Türkiye among the countries with nuclear power capabilities."

"Through the Türkiye Family Support Program, we allocated 46.5 billion lira to our citizens."

"We inaugurated the Çukurova International Airport, which will contribute to the development of our Mediterranean region, particularly Adana and Mersin, with an export multiplier effect."

"We carried out 4,902 operations against FETO and 1,399 operations against the terrorist organization ISIS. We benefitted 15,000 young people from our DENEYAP technology workshops across the country. We saved more than 55 billion lira with the Health Market program."

"We continued our fight against black propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation in both domestic and international issues concerning our country."

"In the preparation process of our Judicial Reform Strategy Document, we listened to all segments of society and evaluated more than 55,000 views and suggestions."

"We achieved a world-first in aviation history. Our Bayraktar TB3 UAV became the first unmanned aerial vehicle to land and take off from our TCG Anadolu ship. This pride belongs to all of us, to all of Türkiye!"

"With the activation of the natural gas we discovered in the Black Sea, we provided a 65% subsidy on natural gas for homes and a 27% subsidy for SMEs."

"As part of our preventive risk-based inspections, we audited 11,500 workplaces and ensured the payment of 900 million lira to nearly 1.5 million workers."

"In our operations against the financing of terrorism, we seized 76 million 506 thousand lira."

"To facilitate access to healthy and reliable food, we conducted 1.3 million inspections and imposed 1.4 billion lira in administrative fines. We now share lists of counterfeit and fraudulent food in real-time with our citizens."

"We provided home health services to patients unable to go to hospitals, completing over 4 million visits."

"Through our E-Notification application, we delivered 67 million notifications electronically, achieving significant savings. We increased employment by 843,000, reaching 33 million."

This summary highlights the key accomplishments and efforts of President Erdoğan's administration in 2024.