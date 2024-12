Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was received by the president of the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, said the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Fidan in the capital Abu Dhabi, the ministry said on X.

Fidan also met with Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for National Security of the UAE.

No further information about the meeting was provided by officials.