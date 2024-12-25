Turkish President Erdoğan offers condolences for Azerbaijani Airlines crash

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday offered condolences to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev for the victims of a crash of an Azerbaijani Airlines plane.

In a phone call, Erdoğan also expressed wishes for a speedy recovery for the wounded.

Earlier in the day, an Azerbaijan Airlines flight with 67 people on board, traveling from the Azerbaijani capital Baku to Grozny in Russia's Chechnya region, crashed near the Kazakh Caspian city of Aktau. Reports said 28 people on board survived the crash.



















