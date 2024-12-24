Turkish, Azerbaijani leader discuss bilateral ties, regional, global developments over phone

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and global developments.

In a phone call, Erdoğan expressed his hopes that Azerbaijan's recently gained membership in the D-8 organization is beneficial, said Türkiye's Communications Directorate on X.

"President Ilham Aliyev, in turn, expressed his gratitude once again for the support Türkiye has shown to Azerbaijan on this matter," said the Azerbaijani Presidency in a statement.

Stating that he is "closely following" developments in the peace process between Azerbaijan and neighboring Armenia, Erdoğan expressed his expectation that the South Caucasus will achieve lasting stability and prosperity with the establishment of peace.

"Following the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria, progress towards positive change was warmly acknowledged," the statement from Azerbaijan said.

Both leaders also agreed to make joint efforts for Syria's social and economic development in the wake of the Dec. 8 fall of the Assad regime.

Both leaders expressed confidence that their countries' ties of friendship, brotherhood, and strategic partnership will continue to develop successfully in all areas.

They also discussed prospects for cooperation and future contacts between the two nations.

Erdoğan also congratulated Aliyev on his birthday, wishing him success in his activities and good health, said the Azerbaijani Presidency.

In response, Aliyev-who turned 63 today-expressed his gratitude.

The D-8 or Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation was established in Istanbul in 1997 to strengthen economic and social relations among its member states-Türkiye, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iran, and Malaysia. Azerbaijan just joined the group.