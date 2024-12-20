Erdoğan: We will take Türkiye-Syria relations to a whole new level

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that "The Israeli boomerang will eventually target those who support them under all circumstances. Those who ignored our warnings yesterday have now seen that we were telling the truth. To avoid regret tomorrow, I recommend that they pay attention to the warnings we gave today and take the necessary steps."

President Erdoğan made these statements during a flight back to Türkiye after attending the D-8 Summit in Egypt, where he responded to journalists' questions.

"PKK/YPG'S HOPES ARE IN VAIN"

"The hopes of PKK/YPG have been dashed. Assad's expectations were different, but they did not come to fruition. A new situation has emerged. Assad's current stay in Russia is proof of how significant the developments are.

In the coming period, our Syrian brothers will make their own decisions about their future. We will try to help them on how their state structure should be organized. Our experience will be shared with them, and we will assist Syria in building a new social contract and constitution. One of the most important steps in rebuilding a state is drafting its constitution.

In this regard, we have already started communication with people in the new Syrian administration, including Mr. Colani. As you know, we sent our National Intelligence Organization (MIT) President, and our Foreign Minister has been in constant dialogue with all relevant parties."

"THERE IS NO PLACE FOR TERRORISTS IN THE FUTURE OF THE REGION"

"We will also show that the time has come to neutralize the existing terrorist organizations in Syria. We will do this to prevent any threats from our southern borders in the future. We cannot accept such risks. The terrorist organization's only goal is to please the powers they serve, which is why they are destined to be isolated.

This was the case yesterday, and it is the case today... but they will have no future. The end of the road for the terrorist organization is in sight. For years, they spilled blood across our region, tormenting the people, especially our Kurdish brothers, Turks, Arabs, Yazidis, and others. There is no place for terrorists in the future of the region.

The shelf life of the PKK terrorist organization and its extensions has expired. The security environment to be established in Syria will also prevent terrorist organizations from recruiting militants. The path to peace and stability in our region is now open."

"SYRIA WILL RISE DIFFERENTLY IN THE NEW ERA"

"Some political parties in our country, not long ago, made different statements regarding relations with Syria. I believe they are not saying the same things now. Their hopes have also been shattered. If Syria establishes a truly stable structure with this new formation, it will have a very strong position in the Islamic world, in my opinion.

A Syria with a population of over 30 million today cannot be ignored. The upcoming discussions with the United States, especially with Mr. Donald Trump, will be very important. The Russians have said that they do not plan to close their embassies and consulates in Syria. This, in my view, is a positive development for Syria.

The continuation of diplomatic missions is beneficial. What makes me happiest is that many countries, both from the Islamic world and the West, are now increasing their contacts with Mr. Colani. These are signs of trust in the new administration. In the new era, Syria will, God willing, rise in a completely different way."

"THOSE WHO IGNORED OUR WARNINGS YESTERDAY HAVE SEEN THE TRUTH"

"Israel has made it a habit to violate international law. They trampled on international law in Gaza, and the world remained silent. They occupied the land of a sovereign state in Lebanon and shed blood, and again, the world remained silent. Today, Syria is facing Israel's recklessness.

There is a UN Security Council Resolution 242 from 1967 condemning Israel's occupation of the Golan Heights and calling for their withdrawal. It is important for the international community to take action to remind and implement this resolution. There has been some faint opposition to Israel's occupation from Western countries, but if the world had risen up when Israel first bombed civilians, Israel would not have had the courage to take this step. We did not stay silent then, and we will not stay silent against Israel's attempts to occupy Syrian land today or in the future.

Israel will learn, sooner or later, that international law also binds them. We will continue to corner Israel and force them to act in accordance with the law in every arena. However, international mechanisms must be activated effectively to prevent Israel from gaining any benefits from the situation in Syria. The US and other Western countries have a significant role to play in stopping

Israel. Israel's occupation of Syrian lands must be firmly rejected. If we do not act now, tomorrow, Israel's aggressive actions, which constantly threaten peace and stability in the region, will come back to haunt those who support them. Those who ignored our warnings yesterday have seen that we were telling the truth today. I advise them to take the necessary steps today, so they won't regret it tomorrow."

"OUR GOAL IS TO ACHIEVE UNITY OF HEARTS"

"I was with Mr. Mikati at the D-8 Summit, and I told him: 'We trust in Allah first and then in Türkiye.' This expression created a very positive reaction among our people. Mr. Mikati's statement of trust in Türkiye shows that our efforts are being appreciated. We have repeatedly proven throughout history that we are a safe haven for our friends and brothers.

We do not act based on hidden agendas or pre-written plans. We speak and act honestly. We never abandon anyone who trusts us or walks with us, nor do we dig holes behind them. In Anatolian wisdom, this understanding is summed up as 'We love the created for the sake of the Creator.' The path we walk and our goals are in line with this understanding.

Discrimination and division have no place in our book. As Hazrat Ali said, 'There is no meaning in being numerous if your hearts are not united.' Our goal is to establish that unity of hearts. We make intense efforts to build this unity, especially with countries and nations with which we share historical and cultural ties.

I hope we will strengthen Türkiye-Lebanon relations and help Lebanon rise quickly in this region. But first, we need to solve the issue of Israeli aggression. Israel must pay for all this tyranny and the bombs they have dropped."

"WE WILL TAKE TURKİYE-SYRIA RELATIONS TO A WHOLE NEW LEVEL"

"Every regional and global crisis and development is increasing the intensity of our diplomatic traffic. Our meetings may mark a turning point in terms of Syria's future, peace processes, and international cooperation.

I explained to the leaders I met that Türkiye is working to preserve Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The way to preserve Syria's territorial integrity begins with fighting terrorist organizations. There are those who have backed the PKK and its affiliates under the pretext of fighting ISIS. This approach recently brought Syria to the brink of division.

From the very beginning, we have been fighting both PKK and ISIS elements, and we continue to do so. Just as ISIS cannot demonstrate in Western streets and squares, neither should the PKK and its affiliates be allowed to.

We need to fight against terrorist organizations not just on the streets but across all areas, from social spaces to cultural platforms. We have a 900-kilometer border with Syria, and we have taken significant measures along this border to protect our country from the terrorist threat. With the formation of the new administration, we will, God willing, elevate Türkiye-Syria relations to a whole new level."

"THE WORLD IS AWARE OF TÜRKİYE'S STRENGTH AND INFLUENCE, EXCEPT FOR OUR OPPOSITION"

"Mr. Trump's words summarize his and the administration he will form's perspective on Türkiye. The strength and influence of Türkiye are recognized by everyone except our opposition. Actually, they are aware of some things, but since they are not accustomed to speaking the truth, they distort it.

Everyone, from international think tanks to the media, writes and reports about Türkiye's increasing strength in diplomacy. We are also aware of our strength and influence. Our aim is to serve in a way that befits our nation, which is the source of this strength.

As I said recently, Türkiye is bigger than Türkiye itself. Our goal is to protect our land, advance our country, and take steps forward while holding on to our roots. We also feel the responsibility to stand by our friends and brothers. We have reopened our embassy in Damascus, and if you look at the feelings of the Syrian people when they see our name there, you will understand the significance. 'Türkiye is the expected one' is not just a sentence thrown out casually. Türkiye's emotional boundaries go far beyond its physical ones.

We have seen this in every country we have visited, in every land we have stepped on. Mr. Trump is actually making an observation and emphasizing Türkiye's strength and influence. The observations are correct, and there is no real problem between us. We began our discussions as soon as he was elected. Mr. Trump is a pragmatic politician, and he has a vision to change policies that create costs for his own country and allies. After the transfer of power, we will probably extend our congratulations and start addressing the issues on our agenda."

"WE SENT OUR AFAD WITH ALL ITS EQUIPMENT TO SYRIA"

You have seen what it is like in the prison 6 stories underground, and what the people there have been subjected to. As Türkiye, we did not stand by and watch this from the sidelines. We sent our AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority) with all its equipment and gear to Syria. The efforts they carried out there and the reports they created have sent a positive message both to the region and to the Muslim world. Our AFAD carried out its mission there and then returned. You saw the painful scenes there, the tunnels.

The length of the tunnels and the dreadful state of those places—everything is a disaster. I believe the world has seen the current state of Syria and has taken note of it. We, especially with our AFAD, carried out a successful operation there and achieved the desired results. All of these will be recorded in history as a significant note. Sednaya Prison has confirmed everything we have been saying for years. The tortures, executions without trial, and the brutal reality of the Ba'ath regime are some of the most painful images.

Just like in any region where there is oppression, there are mass graves in Syria as well. It seems that we still have not seen the full extent of the oppression and torture in Syria. A bit more time will be needed for that. We will do everything in our power to ensure that the Assad regime, which inflicts such suffering on its own people, will be held accountable in the international legal arena.

I hope that the image of Sednaya Prison has embarrassed those who say, "What is Türkiye doing in Syria?" or those who fuel xenophobia by asking, "Why did we open our doors to Syrians?" or those who advised us, "Assad has declared amnesty, send the Syrians back to their country." I cannot help but think that those who still utter such words have had their humanitarian values crushed in Assad's death chambers, their consciences locked in dark cells seven stories below ground.

The pain of the lost people in Syria will never cease, but Syria will rise again from where it has fallen. These oppressions will not be forgotten. We know that forgotten oppression will repeat itself. The people of Syria, our brothers, will unite to heal these wounds and rebuild a free and prosperous future. And they will always find Türkiye, their brother, by their side.

"WE WILL INTENSIFY OUR COMMERCIAL RELATIONS WITH IRAQ AND SYRIA"

In all these developments in the region, we have taken steps with belief. When we said, "We are the Ansar, they are the Muhajirun…" I said this based on our unchanging values, our sacred principles. However, the opposition did not view it this way. They did not understand the meaning of the terms Ansar and Muhajir. So, what has happened now? The CHP is fragmented and in disarray.

On the other hand, Dem, there is no need to even mention it. During this process, we also fought terrorism with determination. Praise be to God, we have achieved and continue to achieve results. We are building walls on our borders. These walls are being built to protect our country from the threat of terrorism. In addition to this, we will take another step.

We will intensify our commercial relations with Iraq and Syria. This will bring a new wave of activity for both Syria and Türkiye, in every sense. A different atmosphere will come to the region. Gaziantep is already becoming more active, Kilis is the same, and it will continue to grow. We are not sending the people who have taken refuge in our country away. We are telling them, "If you want to go home, you may go, but on a voluntary basis. You are above our heads. If you wish to return to your home, you can do so."

"WE WILL COOPERATE IN MANY AREAS FROM DEFENSE TO EDUCATION AND ENERGY"

Syrian children are already continuing their education. They will finish their schools here this year. After that, if they have homes in Syria, they can easily return to Dara, Deir ez-Zor, or other regions in Syria.

We will cooperate in many areas, from defense to education to energy. Syria is currently facing serious energy problems, but by the will of God, we will solve all their energy issues swiftly. Our Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources will provide all the necessary assistance in this regard.

"WE HAVE TAKEN STEPS TO BRING PEACE BETWEEN ETHIOPIA AND SOMALIA IN A DIFFERENT AND DETERMINED WAY"

The Ethiopia-Somalia issue is also significant. We have really taken steps to bring peace between Ethiopia and Somalia in a different and determined way. Both the Prime Minister of Ethiopia and the President of Somalia were kind enough to positively approach our mediation efforts.

They expressed this during our press conference. The agreement, which was difficult, was reached after a year of negotiations. Ethiopia has an important issue here. Ethiopia does not have access to the sea from its territory. For this reason, a step was taken on the basis of Somalia's sovereignty and territorial integrity, granting Ethiopia access to the sea. Ethiopia is a very large country.

Such a country should have the opportunity to access the sea. We told our Somali brothers, especially President Hassan Sheikh, "Now you will support Ethiopia. Let's take a step, and let the most important outcome of our meeting be Ethiopia's access to the sea." We spoke for 7 hours, not just the three of us, but also with delegations from both sides. Sometimes the negotiations reached an impasse. In such moments, we intervened and solved the issue.

"TÜRKİYE STANDS OUT IN BOTH REGIONAL AND GLOBAL ISSUES WITH ITS APPROACH"

Regarding the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) issue, the member countries of the OSCE, knowing Türkiye's effectiveness and problem-solving capacity, unanimously elected Mr. Feridun Sinirlioğlu to the important post of Secretary-General. Türkiye stands out in both its approach to regional issues and global problems. Due to these qualities, the OSCE has shown its trust in our country.

"THE HEAD OF TERRORIST ORGANIZATIONS LIKE ISIS, PKK-YPG WILL BE CRUSHED IN THE SHORTEST TIME"

The Syrian people, who have been subjected to Assad's oppression for years, are very close to reestablishing their unity and brotherhood. In the coming period, we do not believe that any power will continue to collaborate with terrorist organizations.

The heads of terrorist organizations like ISIS and PKK-YPG in the other regions of the country will be crushed in the shortest time. We will do everything we can, just as we did in the past, to build a Syria that is free from terrorism and governed by its people. After the region is cleared of terrorist organizations, steps to revive Syria will accelerate.

The use of Syria's resources for the peace and prosperity of its people is also important. Until now, Syria's resources have been funneled to terrorist organizations and groups operating in the region.

These channels were closed with the Syrian revolution. Now, the country will use all its energy to rebuild itself. Türkiye will continue to provide support for the reconstruction of Syria and the revival of its institutions. We are working for the international community to contribute to this. With the return of Syrian refugees to their country, Syria will be enriched again, focusing on production and development.

"OUR FOREIGN MINISTER HAKAN FIDAN WILL SOON VISIT SYRIA"

The conflicts and years of war in Syria have destroyed the cities and the state's infrastructure. Rebuilding the cities is crucial to healing the wounds. Resolving the issue of housing is necessary for the voluntary return of Syrian refugees and establishing a sustainable life for them.

New homes, employment opportunities, production and energy facilities, and agricultural and livestock facilities must be quickly established. The Syrian economy is also in ruins. Lifting the embargo and restrictions imposed on Syria due to the Assad regime will help the country recover. Another issue is the reintegration of Syria into the international community.

Making an inclusive constitution and building a political system that will lay the foundation for Syria's future is as necessary as these steps. No one should forget that the future of Syria will be decided by the Syrian people themselves. There is insufficient humanitarian aid. The much-needed humanitarian aid has not yet arrived in Syria. As Türkiye, we have made many contributions to Syria in terms of humanitarian aid during this new period. Our humanitarian assistance will continue after this revolution.

The new administration, especially, has many urgent needs, and we will not leave them alone in addressing these issues. They must not be left alone in the fight against ISIS, PKK/YPG, and other terrorist organizations. We will do whatever is necessary. Our Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will also visit Syria soon. They will work together on the new restructuring.