Lebanese premier thanks Türkiye for its solidarity, support through 'these difficult times'

Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday expressed gratitude for Türkiye's support as his country continues to endure Israeli attacks.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his host Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the capital Ankara, Mikati highlighted the deep and long-standing ties between the two nations, particularly in the humanitarian and political realms.

Mikati acknowledged that the economy, society, and environment in Lebanon have suffered due to the Israeli attacks, which have continued despite a cease-fire last month following more than a year of cross-border attacks.

He emphasized the solidarity Türkiye and other Arab nations showed Beirut, adding that this has been of immense importance to Lebanon throughout the current challenging period.

"The solidarity you have shown, especially in these difficult times, means a great deal to us. Türkiye has always closely followed developments in Lebanon and its support is something we deeply value," Mikati said.

He also touched on the broader regional context, pointing to the political transformations occurring in the Middle East, including in Syria, which neighbors both Lebanon and Türkiye.

Mikati stressed the need for international pressure on Israel to halt its actions as it continues to violate the cease-fire terms.

He reaffirmed that as Lebanon endeavors through the ongoing crisis, it remains committed to supporting Syria's sovereignty, freedom, and territorial integrity. Mikati emphasized the importance of good relations between Lebanon, Türkiye, and Syria.

He expressed confidence that, through continued cooperation, Lebanon and Türkiye will strengthen their bond and work toward a future of peace and mutual respect.

The Lebanese prime minister also thanked Türkiye for being a steadfast ally, especially through times of crisis, underlining that Beirut has learned to rely on its friends, particularly Ankara.

"Lebanon has been through a severe crisis, but we have learned that our trust in God, and in our friends, especially Türkiye, has been our strength," Mikati said.