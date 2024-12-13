TÜRKIYES COMMUNICATIONS MODEL: A BEACON OF JUSTICE AND TRUTH

The Turkish communications model is the product of an approach that makes no compromise on using brave and principled journalism to amplify the voice of the righteous, not the powerful, said the nation's president on Friday.

"Thanks to the efforts of our Communications Directorate, (national broadcaster) TRT, Anadolu Agency, and all our relevant institutions and organizations, ensuring that the world is informed about the massacre committed by Israel since Oct. 7, 2023 has been one of the most concrete outcomes of this approach," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his message to a summit in Istanbul.

Erdogan underlined that Ankara continues its multidimensional diplomatic efforts with great determination to establish peace and stability in the region and the world.

"From Karabakh to the Balkans, from Syria to Ukraine, we continue to take responsibility with our proactive, solution-oriented foreign policy approach that respects humanitarian sensitivities in every corner of our region," he said in his message to the International Strategic Communication Summit 2024 (StratCom Summit'24), which began Friday.

Erdogan said that the vision of the Century of Türkiye, which has grown more prominent in people's minds due to Türkiye's sincere stance and selfless efforts, has been shaped by an approach to communications that places justice, security, and truth at its core.

"Drawing inspiration from our thousands of years of state experience and ancient values, the Turkish communications model is one of the most important manifestations of this understanding."

He called the model "an innovative communications strategy that takes into account our country's true potential across a wide spectrum, ranging from the economy to culture and art, foreign policy to tourism, and from industry and technology to education."

Erdogan underlined that Ankara is also analyzing the opportunities and risks presented by artificial intelligence and digital technologies, which have recently made a significant impact, particularly in the communications sector.

"Artificial intelligence is causing the spread of disinformation and manipulation, which has become a global security issue, and is contributing to the proliferation of harmful content targeting young people.

"As it does in every other field, Türkiye wants to strengthen a global understanding of artificial intelligence that upholds justice, ethics, conscience, and human rights, and we are continuing our efforts in this direction.

"Within the framework of our Century of Türkiye vision and national artificial intelligence strategy, we are implementing programs to train new technology experts and entrepreneurs," he said.





