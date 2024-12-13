Turkish foreign minister to attend Syria meeting in Jordan

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will attend a meeting on Syria to be held in Jordan on Saturday.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry confirmed on Friday that Fidan will be attending the meeting, expected to address the ongoing developments in Syria following the fall of the Bashar Assad regime.

Several high-level ministerial meetings, set to take place in the Red Sea city of Aqaba, will gather foreign ministers from the Arab Contact Group on Syria.

In addition to the Arab delegations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas will also be joining the discussions, along with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.