SOMALIA, ETHIOPIA AFFIRM EACH OTHERS SOVEREIGNTY, UNITY: ANKARA DECLARATION

Somalia and Ethiopia affirmed each other's sovereignty, unity and independence in a joint declaration, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said Wednesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud held a press conference in the Turkish capital Ankara to announce an agreement reached during Türkiye-mediated peace talks.

The Turkish Communications Directorate released the Ankara Declaration on X, stating that "the meeting, held in a cordial atmosphere, enabled a frank and constructive discussion."

"The Leaders of Somalia and Ethiopia reaffirmed their respect and commitment to one another's sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity, as well as the principles enshrined in international law, the Charter of the United Nations and the Constitutive Act of the African Union," it added.

"They agreed, within a spirit of friendship and mutual respect, to forgo and leave behind differences and contentious issues and forge ahead in a cooperative manner to pursue shared prosperity."

Somalia acknowledged the sacrifices of Ethiopian soldiers in African Union missions, it added.

"They acknowledged the potentially diverse benefits that could be derived from Ethiopia's assured access to and from the sea, whilst respecting the territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia."

The parties also decided to begin technical negotiations with Türkiye's facilitation by the end of February 2025 and conclude them within four months.

"They further agreed to closely work together to finalize mutually advantageous commercial arrangements through bilateral agreements, including contract, lease, and similar modalities, which will allow the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to enjoy reliable, secure and sustainable access to and from the sea, under the sovereign authority of the Federal Republic of Somalia."

"They welcomed Türkiye's assistance in the implementation of these commitments and pledged to resolve any differences concerning their interpretation and application through dialogue and in a peaceful manner with Türkiye's support, as needed."

Both sides also thanked President Erdoğan for his initiative and continued dedication to the process, the statement added.