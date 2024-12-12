Ethiopia, Somalia reach agreement in Ankara-mediated peace talks, Turkish president announces

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced late Wednesday that Ethiopia and Somalia reached an agreement to solve the conflict between the two nations in Ankara-mediated peace talks.

"We have taken the first step toward a new beginning based on peace, cooperation between Somalia, Ethiopia," President Erdoğan said at a joint news conference with his Somalian counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Ankara's fundamental expectation is to establish peace and stability "in this distinguished corner" of Africa between Somalia and Ethiopia, he added.

Türkiye believes the agreed-upon joint statement by Somalia and Ethiopia will establish a solid foundation for cooperation and prosperity based on mutual respect, he said.

Erdoğan said Türkiye, Somalia and Ethiopia will plan future steps together and implement projects to boost regional peace and prosperity.

He also praised Somalia's president and Ethiopia's prime minister for "reaching this historic reconciliation with great dedication" during the Ankara-mediated peace talks.

Ahmed hailed Türkiye for its efforts in resolving the Somalia-Ethiopia conflict during the talks.

Mohamud also hailed Türkiye's efforts in resolving the perennial territorial and political conflict between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Ties between Ethiopia and Somalia have worsened since Ethiopia struck a deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland on Jan. 1 to use its Red Sea port of Berbera.

Türkiye has been working to end tensions between the two countries.

Ethiopia lost its Red Sea ports in the early 1990s after the Eritrean War of Independence, which lasted from 1961 to 1991.

In 1991, Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia, leading to the establishment of two separate nations. The separation resulted in Ethiopia losing direct access to the Red Sea and key ports.

Ethiopia has since been landlocked, affecting its ability to conduct efficient maritime trade.