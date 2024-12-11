Türkiye congratulates Iraq on 7th anniversary of victory over Daesh/ISIS terror group

Türkiye on Tuesday congratulated Iraq on the seventh anniversary of the military defeat of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group and reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the fight against terrorism.

"We congratulate the Iraqi Government and all the Iraqi people on the seventh anniversary of the military defeat of the DEASH terrorist organization in Iraq," a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement said.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon the Iraqi people who were martyred during their heroic struggle," the statement added.

Ankara commended Iraq's progress toward regional security and stability and vowed to stand alongside its neighbor in combating terrorism.

"Türkiye will continue to provide the necessary support to Iraq, which is taking remarkable steps towards becoming a country that generates security and stability in our region, in its fight against all terrorist organizations, including DEASH and PKK," it added.

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist organization.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.