TÜRKIYES TÜRKSAT 6A SATELLITE PASSES ORBITTESTS, LAUNCH SET FOR 2025

Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu announced that Türkiye 's first domestic communication satellite, Türksat 6A, has successfully completed its orbit tests. He emphasized that the satellite will be operational in the first quarter of 2025, taking Türkiye a step further in the space race.

Uraloğlu recalled that Türksat 6A reached its 50-degree east test orbit on July 20. The satellite was fixed at 35,786 kilometers and underwent hundreds of tests across eight different systems.

"We tested power, satellite management, orbital alignment and control, chemical propulsion, electric propulsion, thermal control, telemetry, telecommand, and payload subsystem tests. The satellite passed all tests successfully," he stated.

The Minister highlighted that the satellite performed several north-south and east-west maneuvers at its 50-degree east orbit. "The eastward maneuver was successfully executed with the domestically developed electric propulsion subsystem," he noted.

During the orbit tests, systems such as orbital alignment, satellite management, power, and thermal control were also tested for functionality.

Uraloğlu also praised the success of various experimental systems. "The experimental reaction wheel equipment, designed and manufactured by TÜBİTAK Space, was tested in orbit for the first time and functioned successfully.

The experimental solar sensor equipment also performed its task effectively. Additionally, Ctech's TTM subsystem was tested in August, with telecommand receivers and telemetry-signal transmitters designed by Ctech also successfully completing their tests," he explained.

Uraloğlu further noted that the satellite's ground station and software were also developed using domestic resources. "Currently, all functions of the satellite are normal, and we are preparing for its journey to the 42-degree east orbit. We aim to make it operational in the first quarter of 2025, advancing Türkiye in the space race," he added.

OPENİNG DOORS TO EXPORT

Minister Uraloğlu emphasized that Türkiye would gain significant advantages once Türksat 6A is operational. "With over 80% domestic production, every component of the satellite will gain space experience.

These components, having demonstrated their ability to function successfully in space, will open the door to exports. Countries that produce communication satellites can purchase these products from us.

We will not only produce communication satellites but also export all satellite components. Our first domestically produced communication satellite will serve the needs of our defense industry," Uraloğlu stated.

He also pointed out that Türkiye could generate $250 million in export revenue from just one communication satellite. "Türksat 6A will contribute to the creation of skilled personnel in the satellite sector.

Thanks to technology and experience gains, Türkiye will acquire a significant market share in the design and production of satellites and their components," Uraloğlu concluded.