Turkish foreign minister, UN chief discuss developments in Syria

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and UN-Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday discussed the situation in Syria in a phone call, diplomatic sources said.

Fidan and Guterres also discussed the latest situation in the region, the sources added.

They also spoke on steps that can be taken by the international community, notably the UN, to ensure an orderly political transition in Syria, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the country's reconstruction in the wake of the collapse of the Assad regime, which fell over the weekend after a 10-day offensive by anti-regime forces.























