FIDAN: SYRIAS DEVELOPMENTS BRING HOPE FOR INCLUSIVE GOVERNMENT

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan delivered the opening speech at the "15th Ambassadors Conference" organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In his speech, Minister Fidan stated:

"The developments in Syria yesterday have given us a glimmer of hope. We expect international actors, particularly the United Nations, to extend a helping hand to the Syrian people and support the creation of an inclusive government.

From the very beginning, we have stated that a lasting solution, peace, and stability in Syria can only be achieved through national reconciliation. However, despite all our efforts and the opportunities given to the regime, it did not take the path of reconciliation with its people.

Particularly, the regime's failure to respond positively to our President's calls, anticipating the upcoming process, led to developments that proved how right we were."

"A Syria in Peace is Our Desire" "A new era has begun in Syria. It is now time to focus on the future. In the upcoming period, we desire a Syria where different ethnic and religious groups live together under an inclusive governance model, in peace.

We want to see a new Syria that has good relations with its neighbors and contributes to peace and stability in the region. We are ready to provide the necessary support for this. For this purpose, we are maintaining the required dialogue and coordination with all parties, particularly regional actors."

"We Believe the Syrian People Will Make the Most of This Golden Opportunity" "Türkiye will continue to take on every responsibility necessary for Syria's territorial integrity, political unity, prosperity, security, and stability.

We will continue our efforts to ensure the safe and voluntary return of Syrians and the reconstruction of the country. Türkiye , which extended a helping hand to its Syrian brothers in their difficult times, will stand by them as this new chapter opens in Damascus.

We believe that the Syrian people will make the most of this golden opportunity. Preventing ISIS and the PKK from benefiting from the current situation will remove Syria as a safe haven for terrorism. We will resolutely continue all our efforts to achieve this."

"Syria Has Shown Us How Long-Term and Patient Diplomacy Is" "Syria has once again shown us how diplomacy is a long-term and patient endeavor. For 13 years, we have persistently defended what we believe is right, both in our bilateral relations and in multilateral platforms. When everyone abandoned the Syrians, Türkiye stood by them.

The strong will of our President continues to be a beacon of hope for the Syrians who have not lost their hope. We have shouldered every difficulty in pursuit of justice, regional peace, and stability. In our diplomatic moves, we have demonstrated not only our concern for our own national security and peace but also our sincere desire for peace and prosperity in our region."