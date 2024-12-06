Turkish diplomat Feridun Sinirlioglu elected OSCE secretary general

Former Turkish Ambassador Feridun Sinirlioglu has been elected as the secretary general of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), becoming the first Turkish citizen to hold the position.

The decision was finalized during the OSCE's 31st Ministerial Council meeting in Malta, also attended by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Sinirlioglu's election received the approval of OSCE's 57 participating member states from North America, Europe, and Asia.

He will serve a three-year term as OSCE secretary general. During Sinirlioglu's term, many crucial issues concerning global peace and stability will be on the agenda, in particular the preservation of the foundations of the security architecture in Europe.

Sinirlioglu's leadership is expected to navigate many critical issues concerning global peace and stability.

The role has been vacant since September due to member states' inability to reach a consensus on a candidate. Decision-making processes have stalled due to divisions, particularly after the war in Ukraine.

Congratulating Sinirlioglu, Fidan said this decision is the outcome of Türkiye's "active role" in the international arena and its "cooperative diplomacy approach."

"In these difficult times, when the world is being tested by deep crises and conflicts, the OSCE must play an important role for peace, stability and security," he said.

Sinirlioglu, a veteran diplomat with more than 40 years of experience, has held various key roles, including Türkiye's permanent representative to the UN (2016-2023).

The OSCE, established in 1975 during the Cold War, aimed at facilitating dialogue to reduce tensions between Eastern and Western blocs.





