Erdoğan speaks at 7th Religious Council, emphasizes unity and digital threats to Islam

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the 7th Religious Council held at the Directorate of Religious Affairs Conference Hall.

In his speech, Erdoğan said:

"I pray to Allah that this Council refreshes and strengthens the unity, solidarity, affection, and brotherhood spirit among us. I hope that the sessions, papers, discussions, and decisions made within the framework of the Council over the next three days bring goodness to our country, our nation, and the Islamic world. I sincerely thank the Directorate of Religious Affairs and all the brothers who worked hard for the success of this program."

"At the outset of my words, I want to express this sincerely. We see religious councils, which convene every five years, as a blessed table of knowledge and reflection prepared by clean and faithful hands and sincere hearts. We view those who enrich this table with their words, ideas, works, knowledge, and recommendations, that is, you, as our companions on the noble path to eternal happiness defined by Islam. I pray that Allah grants us the ability to expand and further bless this table. I hope that the decisions made at the 7th Religious Council, which we aim to benefit not only our country but also our broader heartland, our citizens abroad, and all brothers in various parts of the world, are implemented with great care."

"I personally followed up on the decisions made at previous councils. I appreciate that 95% of the decisions taken at the 6th Religious Council held in 2019 have been implemented. I sincerely congratulate the Directorate of Religious Affairs and its valuable members."

"In the Quran, in Surah Al-Hijr, verse 9, Allah says to the believers: 'Indeed, it is We who sent down the Qur'an, and indeed, We will be its guardian.' This verse gives us immense confidence in the preservation of our religion. Our religion is in safe hands, protected by Allah. However, this guarantee does not absolve us of our responsibility as Muslims to live and protect our faith. We are the ones who must take measures to defend against attacks on our faith."

"Throughout history, Islam has built magnificent civilizations, starting from Mecca and Medina, spreading to Baghdad, Damascus, Cairo, Bukhara, Samarkand, Granada, Cordoba, Konya, Bursa, and Istanbul. Western progress, based on blood, tears, massacres, genocide, and exploitation, temporarily overshadowed the Eastern divine and human civilizations, but the spirit and essence of our civilizations remain as fresh as the first day. Eventually, the paroxysm of progress that excludes the sacred and the human will close, and our divine and human love civilization will rise again, more powerful than before, with Allah's permission."

"I want to emphasize this point particularly. Just as we believe in the revival of our civilization with our own codes, we also believe that it will rise again. For centuries, Muslims have been attacked not only physically but also spiritually and intellectually, aiming to sever the link with their spiritual roots. These attacks have intensified in recent years. In the 13th century, the Mongol invasion devastated the Islamic world but could not destroy its essence. In the 20th century, attacks on Muslim lands, particularly the Ottoman Empire, weakened Muslims but could not extinguish the light of Islam."

"Today, there is a much more planned and insidious attack against our faith, our values, and the very essence that makes us who we are. Those who are attempting to wipe out Muslims in Palestine, Gaza, Lebanon, and other Muslim lands are obvious. However, the hidden, insidious enemy that attacks Islam and Muslims on a global scale causes far more damage than the attacks in Gaza. The primary method they use to wage this war is media, especially social media."

"The digital world, while destroying global values, directly targets Muslims, especially those who follow the Sunni creed. Today, children are exposed to the influence of digital media more than their parents, family, teachers, or community. We must realize that the digital world is not just a capitalist tool for making money or entertainment. Those who control and spread digital technoculture are making huge profits while imposing their ideas, beliefs, and lifestyles on new generations."

"I must say clearly that the digital movement is working to create a new artificial religion by targeting all divine religions, especially Islam. Unfortunately, the followers of this artificial religion are increasing globally. What needs to be done is clear: Firstly, the religious services in the digital world must be reevaluated, as emphasized in the theme of the 7th Religious Council. Secondly, urgent measures must be taken and implemented to protect Muslim values in the face of digital belief systems."

"The Ummah of Muhammad was first divided by artificial maps and later made hostile to one another by the fuel of racism. The micro-nationalism injected into Muslims in the 19th century is the root cause of the current disunity in the Islamic world. Today, media and social media are facilitating the organization and propaganda of racist movements. I want to say this clearly again: Islam is the cement of every nation and every race in our geography."