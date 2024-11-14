Türkiye neutralizes 48 terrorists, foils 88,000 illegal border crossings

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense (MSB) reported that 48 terrorists were neutralized in operations conducted both domestically and across the border in the past week, including in northern Iraq and Syria. This brings the total number of terrorists neutralized since the beginning of the year to 2,505.

In a press briefing at the Ministry, Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, the MSB's Public Relations Advisor, commemorated Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on the 86th anniversary of his passing, noting that over one million visitors attended Anıtkabir on November 10, setting a record. He also highlighted that the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) have successfully continued operations against threats such as PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG, ISIS, and FETÖ both within Turkey and beyond its borders.

Aktürk also shared updates on border security, noting that 87,755 illegal border crossings were prevented, and 12,610 individuals were caught trying to cross illegally since the start of the year.

Regarding regional and global peace, Aktürk referenced Defense Minister Yaşar Güler's participation in several international events, including those marking the fourth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Karabakh war. He also expressed concern over Israel's ongoing military actions in Palestine, stressing the threat posed by Israeli aggression to regional security and stability.

In terms of military training and exercises, Aktürk detailed upcoming joint drills with Azerbaijan, as well as visits by NATO naval forces to Turkish ports. He also noted the celebrations marking the 41st anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which will feature various military events.

Finally, Aktürk reported progress in Turkey's defense industry, including the completion of the inspection and acceptance of the "NEFER Kuleli Armored Combat Vehicle" and the 50th anniversary of the entry of F-4E fighter jets into the inventory. He also mentioned ongoing personnel and military student recruitment efforts and confirmed the TSK's continued commitment to fulfilling its duties with determination and success.