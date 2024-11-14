Turkish parliament speaker meets American Muslim leaders, calls for unity

Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş on Wednesday met with American Muslim leaders in Ankara, emphasizing cooperation and shared concerns within the global Muslim community.

Reflecting on a prior meeting in July at the Diyanet Center of America in Washington, DC, where many of the same leaders were present, Kurtulmus expressed satisfaction at hosting American Muslim leaders at the Turkish parliament.

He highlighted the importance of stronger ties and closer communication among Muslim communities, institutions, and associations, particularly on issues affecting the Muslim world.

During the meeting, Kurtulmuş underscored the need for unity within the Islamic world on key issues, particularly the Palestinian cause.

He cited South Africa's genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) as a significant turning point, emphasizing the urgency for unified Muslim efforts toward achieving justice for Palestine.

Kurtulmus also reaffirmed Türkiye's stance on the Palestinian cause as a national priority, highlighting its commitment to countering Israeli aggression and advocating for humanitarian support.

The delegation, including Oussama Jamal, head of the US Council of Muslim Organizations, observed parliamentary proceedings and laid carnations at the site of a bombing by a defeated 2016 coup, symbolizing solidarity against past challenges faced by Türkiye.

