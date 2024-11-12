Türkiye’s TAI and Baykar join global elite in aerospace, ranked among top 50

Türkiye's domestic aircraft manufacturers, Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) and Baykar, have been ranked among the world's 50 largest aerospace companies.

Counterpoint Market Intelligence, on behalf of the global aviation industry publication FlightGlobal, compiled a list of the 100 largest aerospace companies based on 2023 activity.

Civil aviation, one of the sectors most affected by the pandemic, saw a significant comeback, with Boeing and Airbus, the industry's leading players, regaining their spots at the top of the list.

Boeing ranked first with sales of $77.8 billion, followed by Airbus with $70.8 billion.

RTX, specializing in defense-related aviation solutions, placed third with $68.9 billion, while Lockheed Martin followed with $67.6 billion and Northrop Grumman with $39.3 billion.

The list of the 100 largest aerospace companies for 2023 includes two companies from Türkiye: TAI, ranked 38th, and Baykar, ranked 49th.

TAI plays a vital role in Türkiye's defense and aerospace sectors, advancing national capabilities and collaborating on key international projects.

Baykar is also a prominent Turkish defense company specializing in the development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other advanced defense technologies. Baykar's flagship UAVs, including the Bayraktar TB2 and Akinci, are widely recognized in the global defense market for their technological innovation and operational effectiveness.