Turkish president arrives in Azerbaijan for climate conference

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in the Azerbaijani capital Baku on Monday to attend the World Leaders Climate Action Summit, part of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP29).

Erdoğan was welcomed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport by Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Türkiye's Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağcı along with senior military officials.

Joining Erdoğan in Baku were Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, chief advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun and Intelligence Chief İbrahim Kalın.

The 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) began in Baku on Monday, bringing together world leaders, policymakers and activists with a renewed commitment to address intensifying climate crises.

This year's conference in Azerbaijan promises an emphasis on actionable commitments and innovative funding mechanisms to drive global progress.