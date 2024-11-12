ERDOĞAN UNVEILS TÜRKIYES GREEN VISION, CALLS FOR GAZA ACCOUNTABILITY AT CLIMATE SUMMIT

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered a speech at the World Leaders Climate Summit held in Baku.

"TRANSFORMIING KEY SECTORS"

"I extend my heartfelt greetings to all of you on behalf of myself and my nation. I would like to especially congratulate my dear brother, President Ilham Aliyev, for this successful organization and warm hospitality. In such a meaningful gathering, we are indeed among the countries most affected by the negative impacts of the climate crisis. We are transforming our key sectors to achieve net-zero emissions by 2053 and green development. Our efforts to implement green finance strategies and establish a national green taxonomy continue. We will soon present our Climate Law, which includes an emission trading system, to Parliament. Before COP29, we submitted our two-year transparency report and long-term climate strategy."

"RENEWABLE ENERGY SHARE INCREASED TO 59%"

"We have implemented climate change mitigation and adaptation action plans for 2024-2030. We have increased the share of renewable energy in total installed capacity to 59%. With this rate, we rank 5th in Europe and 11th in the world. For our 2053 net-zero emissions goals, our main priorities are renewable energy, energy efficiency, and nuclear energy."

"NUCLEAR ENERGY CAPACITY TO REACH 20,000 MW"

"Today, our wind and solar energy installed capacity is 31,000 megawatts, and by 2035, we aim to increase this to 120,000 megawatts. In nuclear energy, we aim to reach a capacity of 20,000 megawatts by 2050. With our national energy efficiency action plan for 2024-2030, we aim to reduce emissions by the equivalent of 100 million tons of carbon dioxide."

"PREVENTED 5.9 MILLION TONS OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS"

"We continue to promote our national electric car, Togg. The Zero Waste Project, initiated under the patronage of my wife, Emine Erdoğan, and expanded globally, strengthens our fight against climate change. Since the start of this project, we have prevented 5.9 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions. We have also launched a water efficiency campaign to ensure the effective use of our water resources."

"MILLIONS OF SAPLINGS PLANTED EVERY NOVEMBER 11TH"

"On National Afforestation Day, which we have designated as November 11th, we plant millions of saplings every year. Of course, all these efforts come at a high economic cost. I believe that this summit will set a climate finance goal that will address the needs of developing countries, making our global struggle stronger and more effective."

"ISRAEL IS CAUSING MASSIVE ENVIRONMENTAL DESTRUCTION"

"Dear participants, to build a just, sustainable, and nature-respecting world for future generations, we adopted the Future Pact at the 79th United Nations General Assembly. While we are here today discussing how to leave a fairer world for future generations, Israel's attacks targeting Palestine and Lebanon continue, violating law, morality, and conscience. The current Israeli government continues to kill people—regardless of age or gender—and causes significant environmental destruction. Chemicals leaking into the soil and underground waters due to Israeli attacks have already darkened the future of Palestinian children in Gaza. We believe those responsible for this severe humanitarian and environmental catastrophe should be held accountable in international courts."

"WE ANNOUNCED OUR CANDIDACY TO HOST COP31"

"Dear friends, we have announced our candidacy to host the 2026 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31). I thank the countries supporting our candidacy and await the support of those evaluating and participating in the process. With these thoughts, I once again greet you with respect and wholeheartedly congratulate my dear brother Ilham Aliyev for hosting this important summit."