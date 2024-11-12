EMINE ERDOĞAN AND UNDPS ACHIM STEINER DISCUSS GLOBAL ZERO WASTE EFFORTS

Emine Erdoğan, the wife of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, met with Achim Steiner, the Executive Director of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Emine Erdoğan arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, to accompany President Erdoğan on his official visit for the World Leaders' Climate Action Summit, which will be held tomorrow as part of the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

While in Baku, Emine Erdoğan, who will attend conferences and various meetings as the Chair of the UN High-Level Advisory Board on the Zero Waste Initiative, first met with Achim Steiner, the Executive Director of the UNDP.

During the meeting, Emine Erdoğan expressed that food waste is unacceptable and distressing in the face of the global hunger crisis, and shared that Türkiye's Zero Waste Project began with the composting of food waste at the Presidential Complex and the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM).

Emine Erdoğan also received information on the UNDP's waste management efforts in the earthquake-affected areas. She highlighted the importance of recycling construction waste that emerged following the February 6 earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş.

Recalling Palestinian Agricultural Engineer Inas El-Gul, who she congratulated via social media for developing a system that converts seawater into drinking water in Gaza, Emine Erdoğan emphasized the need to support individuals in the country who are creating sustainable solutions under limited conditions.

STEINER PRAISES ZERO WASTE EFFORTS

Steiner commended Emine Erdoğan's leadership in Zero Waste and the inspiring work she has done. He expressed his intention to support these efforts by signing the Global Zero Waste Pledge, and mentioned that he had written a letter for this purpose.

In the discussion, Steiner shared that the world has learned a great deal from Türkiye's waste disposal experience.

Steiner, who particularly emphasized the issue of food waste, pointed out that 30-40% of food produced globally is wasted without being consumed. He also noted that food waste accounts for 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, underscoring the importance of addressing food waste in the context of food economy and emissions reduction.

Following his speech, Steiner signed the "Global Zero Waste Pledge."

During the meeting, examples of Türkiye's efforts to combat climate change were presented, including the upcoming Climate Law, the deposit return system, and the Mapa Buoy Project aimed at protecting marine life and coastlines.

Emine Erdoğan was accompanied by Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum, and the President of the Zero Waste Foundation, Samed Ağırbaş. Steiner was accompanied by UN Deputy Secretary-General and UNDP Deputy Administrator Ivana Zivković.

"A STRONG VOICE FOR PRESERVING THE BALANCE OF OUR WORLD"

Emine Erdoğan shared her thoughts on the meeting with Achim Steiner on social media, saying:

"We discussed the waste management efforts in the earthquake region led by the UNDP. By sharing Türkiye's waste disposal experience, we exchanged views on solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The signing of the Global Zero Waste Pledge by Mr. Steiner during this meaningful meeting is a testament to our determination to shoulder the shared burden of preserving our world. Every signature, every step, is a powerful voice for protecting the balance of our world...

I thank Mr. Steiner for his support, and I hope the steps we take together will continue to inspire a green future."