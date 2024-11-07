TÜRKIYES PRESIDENT HOLDS PHONE CALL WITH TRUMP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone Wednesday with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

During the call, he congratulated Trump on his election victory.

Erdoğan expressed hope for stronger cooperation between Türkiye and the U.S. in the coming term.

Trump surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win reelection early Wednesday and currently stands at 292 to Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris' 224, according to The Associated Press.

"We overcame obstacles that nobody ever thought we could," Trump said during his victory speech in the state of Florida early Wednesday morning. "This will truly be the golden age of America."

Trump will be inaugurated for a second term on Jan. 20, 2025.

Harris is slated to oversee the swearing-in ceremony at the U.S. Capitol.