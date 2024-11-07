TSO summit in Bishkek calls for ceasefire, announces key agreements

The Bishkek Declaration of the 11th Summit of the Heads of State Council of the Turkic States Organization has been published.

The Secretary General of the Turkic States Organization (TSO), Kubanychbek Ömüraliyev, stated at a press conference at the Intimak Ordo Presidential Palace that the 11th Summit of the TSO Heads of State Council was held under the theme "Strengthening the Turkic World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future, and Security for All."

Ömüraliyev thanked the President of Kyrgyzstan, Sadyr Japarov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeenbek Kulubayev, the people of Kyrgyzstan, and the heads of state and delegations of the member and observer countries of the organization for their commitment to advancing shared goals, their vision, and unity, as well as for the excellent organization and warm hospitality at the summit.

He also noted that the TSO's term presidency, led by Kazakhstan under the slogan "Turkic Era," has concluded successfully and wished success to Kyrgyzstan, which took over the term presidency. Ömüraliyev added that the country leaders and foreign ministers signed 16 agreements, decisions, and protocols aimed at strengthening Turkish cooperation, and in this context, the Bishkek Declaration of the 11th Summit of the TSO Heads of State Council was signed.

CHANGE OF TSO FLAG

The declaration mentioned that a new TSO flag was adopted, Hungary will host the 2025 Informal TSO Summit, the TSO Civil Protection Mechanism will be established, the Turkish Green Finance Council (TYFK) will be formed, the Turkish World Charter aimed at preserving and strengthening the ideals of the Turkic World was approved, and the Turkish Red Network will be established among the Red Crescent Societies of TSO member countries based in Bishkek.

The declaration also stated that Bishkek was granted the status of the Digital Capital of the Turkish World in 2025, and the TSO Charter and the TSO Permanent Representatives Regulation were adopted.

The establishment of the TSO Central Banks Council and cooperation in the field of Digital Economy were emphasized in the declaration, which also mentioned the signing of a memorandum of understanding on space activities and the development of a broad language model for the Turkic States Organization.

CONCERN OVER GAZA AND LEBANON SITUATIONS

The declaration expressed deep concern over the devastating humanitarian situation in Gaza, condemned the targeting of civilians without distinction, and stressed the need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in accordance with international law, including relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.

It called for unrestricted humanitarian aid to Gaza and urged a fair and lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict based on a two-state solution.

The declaration also called for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and expressed deep concern over deliberate attacks on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).