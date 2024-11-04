Erdoğan: Gaza faces brutal genocide; Calls for Palestine recognition

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at the opening program of the 40th COMEC Meeting at the Lütfi Kırdar International Congress and Exhibition Center.

He stated, "One of the most brutal genocides of the last century is taking place right next to us in Gaza. The Zionist regime and its supporters have committed all kinds of oppression and genocide for the past 13 months. However, they have not been able to subdue our Palestinian brothers. One of the best responses to the Zionist aggression against Gaza and Lebanon would be for more states to recognize the State of Palestine. It is of great importance for the Islamic world to set aside its differences and support the just struggle of the people of Palestine and Lebanon."

President Erdoğan also remarked, "We must be more vigilant than ever in increasing our knowledge and skills regarding cyber attacks and data breaches."

He added, "With the COMEC SME program, we aim to increase our trade volume by creating business networks among small and medium-sized enterprises."