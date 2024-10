Türkiye rescued irregular migrants on a boat abandoned by the Greek Coast Guard, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said Thursday.

During reconnaissance and surveillance activities with the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) of the Turkish Naval Forces Command on Oct. 29, a Greek coast guard was observed abandoning a boat carrying irregular migrants east of the Greek island of Samos, the ministry wrote on X.

It added that the irregular migrants were rescued by a Turkish Coast Guard Command boat.