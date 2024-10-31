Türkiye, Iraq, UAE, Qatar representatives meet for Development Road Project

Türkiye, Iraq, the UAE, and Qatar on Thursday held a quadruple ministerial meeting on the Development Road Project in Baghdad.

The meeting was attended by Turkish Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, Iraqi Transport Minister Razzaq Muhaybis al-Saadawi, UAE's Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail bin Faris Al Mazrouei and Qatari Transport and Communications Minister Jassim Saif Al Sulaiti.

The closed-door meeting was in Iraq's capital Baghdad.

On April 22, under the auspices of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, a four-party memorandum of understanding was signed in Iraq for cooperation on the project between Baghdad, Ankara, Doha, and Abu Dhabi.

The Development Road is an important trade route project linking Iraq and Türkiye with railways, roads, ports, and cities. That 745-mile (1,200-kilometer) railway and highways will connect the Great Faw Port, aimed to be the largest port in the Middle East.



















