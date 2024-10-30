President Erdoğan: This Republic belongs to both Turks and Kurds

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday gave a speech at the AK Party Group meeting.

Here are the highlights from President Erdoğan's speech:

"My esteemed nation, valuable members of parliament, and esteemed guests, I greet you with my heartfelt feelings, longing, and affection. I send my regards and love to all my friends and colleagues following us from their screens through you. I wish our group meeting to be beneficial for our country, our nation, and our party. I welcome our guests who have joined our meeting and thank each of you individually.

Yesterday was the 101st anniversary of our Republic's founding. I extend my gratitude to all the leaders who shared our joy of celebration. I remember with mercy and gratitude the martyrs of the national struggle and the brave veterans who fought heroically in defense of our homeland throughout our history.

COWARDLY TERRORIST ATTACK ON TAI



A cowardly attack was carried out against TAI's facilities in Kahramankazan, one of the greatest achievements of our Republic. I pray for mercy for my brothers who were martyred in this attack and wish a swift recovery to our wounded who are still receiving treatment.

We ceremoniously delivered the first T625 Gökbey developed by TAI to the General Command of the Gendarmerie. Before the end of the year, we will deliver two more Gökbey helicopters to our gendarmerie. By 2026, 20 Gökbey helicopters will enter our inventory. Despite the treacherous terrorist attack, I saw our TAI employees more determined than ever. Their confidence was high, and there was a sense of dedication in their eyes. I believe they will continue to honor the spirits of their martyred colleagues by producing and working even harder, despite the traitors.

"THIS REPUBLIC BELONGS TO EVERY INDIVIDUAL WHO FEELS A CONNECTION TO THESE LANDS"



The esteemed assembly we are gathered under began its activities in Ankara on April 20, 1920, and declared our Republic in 1923 after victory. The Republic was formed as a collective decision of the nation, approved by the representatives of the people under the roof of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye (TBMM). It is not a Republic for a specific individual, group, or ethnic origin. This Republic belongs to both the rich and the poor, to both the Alevi and the Sunni, to both the right and the left. It is the Republic of every individual who feels a sense of belonging to these lands.

"OUR NATION HAS FIRMLY EMBRACED AND PROTECTED THE REPUBLIC"



No one bound to this land by citizenship has a problem with the Republic. The issues faced in the past stem from those who betrayed the idea of the Republic. They hid behind the concept of the Republic to oppress and marginalize others.

Our esteemed nation, with its profound insight, is aware of everything. Despite all the negativity, our people have steadfastly embraced and protected the idea of the Republic. Today, our Republic stands as a unified home for all 85 million citizens, standing tall and strong. It is a source of hope and security for our vast geography. With our flag, colored by the blood of our martyrs, and our national anthem, the Republic represents our bright future.

"WE BUILT OUR INDEPENDENT HOMELAND BY FIGHTING FOR OUR LAND AND SHEDDING BLOOD"



They imposed a map on us at the Treaty of Sèvres. We said no. We said we would draw our own map. We would determine our own borders. Through the National Struggle, we drew our map with the blood of our martyrs. By fighting for our land and shedding blood, we built our independent homeland. Unfortunately, some countries in our near geography have not achieved the same success.

Those who look at the chaos in our region have been frightened and alarmed. They have treated our Republic like a timid bird. The fears of the past have incorrectly led to the creation of internal enemies. Every individual in this nation should understand very well that the Republic of Türkiye is not an ordinary state. We did not first appear on the historical stage on October 29, 1923; I emphasize that we are a nation that has re-emerged on the stage.

"OCTOBER 29 IS A NEW BEGINNING"



October 29 is a critical turning point in history. It represents a new beginning. This nation is not just a hope for itself but for all the oppressed and the downtrodden in this geography. If we fall, we rise again. If we burn, we are reborn from our ashes. If we are destroyed, we stand tall once more. Even if they cut off our wings, we will transform into a stronger, deeper-rooted sapling. Let no one misremember us. No member of this nation should be in despair. That's why I say, this Republic does not fear. Fear can never be a characteristic of our Republic. Our national anthem begins with "Do not fear," reflecting our resilient spirit. This Republic is protected, nurtured, and elevated with confidence, growth, and embrace.

"BROTHERHOOD IS WHAT WILL UPHOLD THE REPUBLIC"



The foundation of our Republic is brotherhood. It is this very brotherhood that will keep it standing. Our Republic has made significant progress over the past 101 years. A country emerging from war is now the 11th largest economy in the world based on purchasing power parity.

Hatay is also rising again. We will visit our other provinces as well. We will not stop; we will continue on our path. The advancements we have made in the defense industry are a crucial indicator of how far our country has come. Twenty-three years ago, we were at 20% domestic production; now we are at 80%. Despite all the terrorist attacks against us, we have achieved 80% in various areas, and thankfully, we are revitalizing our defense industry.

In this country, the devout were treated as second-class citizens. We addressed this issue and put an end to the discrimination. There were problems for non-Muslims as well, and we took bold steps to embrace them with the state. They tried to sabotage this effort, inciting the masses and staging a coup attempt. However, we did not falter or collapse. We have never ceased to promote brotherhood.

"THEY DID NOT WANT THE END OF TERRORISM"



Those who benefit from terrorism did not want it to end. Those who profit from violence do not want the problem to be resolved. They erected barriers to brotherhood and activated their covert apparatus. We have witnessed much betrayal and, unfortunately, have been stabbed in the back. However, we did not lose hope. We have never strayed from the principles of brotherhood.

For the bright future of Türkiye and our nation, we have never hesitated to do what is necessary, and we will not hesitate. We want to completely remove the issue of terrorism from our country's agenda.

We have cleared FETÖ and continue to do so. We have dismantled all forms of tutelage. With our initiatives in the defense industry, we have made significant progress in the fight against terrorism.

"TÜRKİYE IS STRONGER THAN EVER"



We have cleared FETÖ and continue to do so. We have dismantled all forms of tutelage. With our advancements in the defense industry, we have made significant progress in the fight against terrorism. From any perspective, Türkiye is stronger than ever. Today, we have another opportunity to address chronic issues, particularly the scourge of terrorism, and to strengthen brotherhood.

"WE WILL ROOT OUT ANY THREATS TO OUR COUNTRY"



We have no calls for the terrorist barons in Qandil, nor can we have any. The treacherous attack on TAI has once again shown that the only language terrorists understand is an uncompromising fight against terrorism. We will continue our struggle against terrorism both within Türkiye and in Iraq and Syria, determined to eradicate any threats to our country.

Türkiye cannot compromise with entities that support terrorism, back illegal activities, or serve injustices. Politics cannot coexist with terrorism, and violence cannot align with democracy. They cannot exist together in the same context.

Where there is lawlessness, there can be no justice. There can be no fair system of governance.''













