Türkiye conducts airstrikes in Northern Iraq, neutralizing 59 terrorists

Air operations were carried out against terrorist targets in Hakurk, Gara, Kandil, and Sinjar in northern Iraq. The operations destroyed 34 targets, including caves, shelters, depots, and facilities used by the separatist terrorist organization, which are believed to contain high-level terrorists.

The Ministry of National Defense (MSB) issued a statement regarding the air operations conducted in northern Iraq. The statement noted that an air operation was launched on October 24 at 23:30, based on the legitimate right of self-defense under Article 51 of the United Nations Agreement, to neutralize PKK/KCK and other terrorist elements, thereby preventing terrorist attacks against the public and security forces and ensuring border security.

The statement included, "With the executed air operation, 34 targets used by the Separatist Terrorist Organization (STO), including caves, shelters, depots, and facilities where responsible-level terrorists are present, were destroyed."

It was reported that many terrorists were neutralized using domestically produced ammunition to the maximum extent. The statement emphasized that "the Turkish Armed Forces, emerging from our noble nation, will continue the fight against terrorism with determination and resolve until not a single terrorist remains, just as in the past, for the survival and security of our country and nation. All necessary precautions were taken to prevent harm to innocent civilians, friendly elements, historical and cultural assets, and the environment during these operations."

59 terrorists neutralized The Ministry of National Defense announced last night that in the air operations in northern Iraq and Syria, 59 terrorists were neutralized, including two designated as high-level, according to initial assessments.