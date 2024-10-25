 Contact Us
Turkish defense industry firms export to record 178 nations in 2024, says President Erdoğan

Turkish defense industry companies have set a record by exporting products to 178 countries in 2024, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced at the SAHA International Defense and Aerospace Expo in Istanbul. Contracts worth $6.2 billion, including $4.6 billion in export agreements, will be signed during the event, highlighting the industry's growth and capabilities.

Published October 25,2024
Turkish defense industry companies exported products to a record-breaking 178 different countries this year, the country's president said on Friday.

"In 2024 alone, our defense industry companies achieved a remarkable record by exporting products to 178 different countries," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the SAHA International Defense and Aerospace Expo 2024 in Istanbul.

During the event, also known as SAHA Expo, contracts worth $6.2 billion will be signed, including $4.6 billion in export agreements, Erdoğan said, adding, "This is noteworthy."

"We will utilize the capabilities we gained from the TURKSAT 6A and IMECE (satellite) projects in the preparation and execution of our lunar mission," Erdoğan added.