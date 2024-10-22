Turkish parliament speaker urges global unity to stop Israeli atrocities

Turkish parliament speaker on Tuesday urged all people worldwide, who support justice, to come together to put an end to the ongoing Israeli aggression.

"The people of the region must unite immediately, and those around the world who stand for justice and fairness must come together to stop this aggression," Numan Kurtulmuş said at a joint press conference with Angola's parliament Speaker Carolina Cerqueira, who was on an official visit to Türkiye.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin "Netanyahu and his clique have opened a major pit of fire in the Middle East. If they continue their aggressive behavior, they will fall into that pit themselves," Kurtulmuş noted following one-on-one and delegation meetings.

BILATERAL TIES



"Angola is one of the important countries in Africa. Although the distance between our nations is vast, Angola is advancing in terms of fostering warm relations with Türkiye," he said.

"Our initial goal is to increase the currently low bilateral trade volume to $500 million," he noted.

"We say to all our African friends, extend your hands, and together, let us unite to develop and strengthen our countries and nations," Kurtulmuş said.

"By mutually benefiting from the resources of our countries, we can become freer, more democratic, and more prosperous nations," he stressed.

Cerqueira, for her part, expressed hope that this first parliamentary-level visit from Angola to Türkiye would mark the beginning of a new era between the two parliaments.

She emphasized the importance of partnerships with major countries like Türkiye in all areas and expressed her satisfaction with the strategic partnership between Angola and Türkiye.