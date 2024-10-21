Minister Yerlikaya: The fight against FETO will continue with determination

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya stated, "Our fight against FETO, which seeks to undermine the will of our nation and has opened fire on our people, will continue with determination and resolve."

In a statement on social media, Minister Yerlikaya reported that since July 15, 2016, a total of 178,406 operations have been conducted against the armed terrorist organization FETO.

Yerlikaya also added:

"Our struggle against FETO, which attempts to strike at the will of our nation and opens fire on our people, will continue with unwavering determination.

The words of our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan—'While the water sleeps, FETO-like structures do not rest'—are our guiding principle in the fight against all terrorist organizations, particularly FETO. We will not stop or hesitate. We will persist relentlessly in our struggle against the blood-stained FETO.

I pray for mercy for our martyrs and wish health and well-being for our veterans."